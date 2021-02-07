Mini-Concerts Santé Wins PRIX OPUS Musical Event of the Year

The Conseil Québécois de la musique has awarded the Prix Opus for Musical Event of the Year to Ensemble Caprice and Ensemble Vocal Arts-Québec for Mini-Concerts Santé.

From June 23rd to September 30th, 2020, Mécénat Musica: Mini-Concerts Santé delivered 4,900 free Mini-Concerts Santé door-to-door in underserved neighborhoods, to 36,000 children, adolescents, elderly, adults, and families suffering from the pandemic (isolation, loneliness, psychological distress), on 648 streets in 97 cities, boroughs and regions of Québec and Ontario.

1,700 hires of professional musicians and singers, who perform with 184 different classical music organizations, and were mostly out of work due to COVID, received $464,000 (91% of donations).

Duos of professional musicians and singers go «door-to-door» to underserved neighbourhoods, on prearranged itineraries, offering surprise Mini-Concerts Santé (10 minutes), always staying outdoors on the sidewalk, respecting social distancing. Residents stay in their doorway, or simply open a window from multi-storey, multi-family dwellings. Musicians sign health declarations, waivers and protocols. In 2020 no cases of Covid were reported from any participants.

Mécénat Musica Mini-Concerts Santé is the initiative of Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Québec, Concerts noncerto and Mécénat Musica.

Mini-Concerts Santé was funded in 2020 by the generosity of eight Mécénat Musica individuals, Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon, Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, Ensemble Caprice, Molson Foundation, R. Howard Webster Foundation, Foundation of Greater Montreal, Conseil des art de Montréal, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Québec, CIUSSS integrated university health and social services centre West-Central Montreal, and the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal

Mécénat Musica's aim is to make a sustainable contribution to the health of all, by supporting health, music, and culture. During the pandemic, Mécénat Musica programs distributed $1.5 million to 35 Quebec cultural organizations. The $510,000 provided for Mini-Concerts Santé brings the total distributed by Mécénat Musica programs during the pandemic for health, music & culture to $2.0 million.