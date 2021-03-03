Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MNM Festival Free Webcast Extended Through 15 August 2021

This first online version of the festival received enthusiastic responses and was relayed on social networks.

Mar. 3, 2021  

The 10th edition of the MNM festival has just ended on a high note, with concerts both live and recorded, attended by thousands of Internet users. This first online version of the festival received enthusiastic responses and was relayed on social networks, thus creating a moment of sharing and enthusiasm beyond borders, in keeping with the festival's theme.

"Mission accomplished! Despite COVID-19 we managed to present an entire festival and bring a little balm to the hearts of audiences, as evidenced by the moving comments received during the concerts. Above all, we were able to showcase the exceptional talent of local musicians from around the world," says Walter Boudreau, the festival's Artistic Director.

In order to give the public a chance to (re)see the concerts, the MNM festival broadcast will be extended until 15 August 2021. The video clips with the musicians and composers, the detailed programme notes and the presentations by host Georges Nicholson provide a link for greater immersion into the world of contemporary music and a total festival experience.

This sound odyssey is available free of charge at festivalmnm.ca


