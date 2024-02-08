Kate Prince Brings MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE to Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Danse Danse welcomes the international tour for Message In A Bottle, a production celebrating contemporary and street dance styles around the greatest hits of legendary singer Sting. Orchestrated by choreographer Kate Prince with the performers of ZooNation, this blockbuster event will be presented from March 12 to 16, 2024 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts.

Produced by Sadler's Wells and Universal Music UK, Message In A Bottle made its world premiere at Sadler's Wells' West End theatre, The Peacock, on February 19, 2020. Since then, the show has travelled around the world. Indeed, more than 100,000 audience members across Europe, Australia, and North America have witnessed its gravity-defying, lyrical Hip Hop dance and breath-taking music combine in a moving story of humanity and hope.

Message In A Bottle sees a village alive with joyous celebration suddenly come under siege. In the chaos, three siblings - Leto, Mati and Tana - are separated from their parents. They undertake a perilous journey to new lands and set out on their own extraordinary adventures, offering a gripping, yet ultimately hopeful portrait of the uprootedness and resilience of immigrants and refugees. Songs include Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, Walking On The Moon, Englishman In New York, Shape Of My Heart and Fields Of Gold.

The soundtrack to Message In A Bottle breathes new life into Sting's legendary repertoire, featuring new vocals by Sting and new arrangements by Grammy and Tony award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, The Greatest Showman), with guest vocals from award-winning actress and singer Beverley Knight MBE and Lynval Golding (The Specials).

About Kate Prince, MBE

Director and Choreographer

Kate Prince is Artistic Director of ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company, which she founded in 2002. She is an Associate Artist at the Old Vic and at Sadler's Wells, where ZooNation is also a Resident Company. ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company is also an Associate Company at Birmingham Hippodrome and The Mayflower, Southampton.

ZooNation productions include: Into the Hoods (Novello Theatre 2008) which was the West End's first hip hop dance show, Some Like It Hip Hop (Sadler's Wells Peacock 2011-13, and UK tour, and 2019 revival), Groove on Down the Road (Southbank Centre 2013-14), ZooNation: Unplugged (Sadler's Wells 2013), The Mad Hatter's Tea Party (Royal Opera House Linbury Studio 2014 and the Roundhouse 2016), Into the Hoods: Remixed (Sadler's Wells Peacock 2015-16 and UK tour) and SYLVIA (Old Vic 2018). The company also created special performances for Nelson Mandela's 90th birthday celebrations in Hyde Park 2008 and for the Laurence Olivier Awards in 2011 creating new choreography for West Side Story with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

For TV Kate's credits include choreography for Strictly Come Dancing, So You Think You Can Dance, The Royal Variety Show, Top of the Pops, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Take Away, CD:UK, Blue Peter, Strictly Dance Fever, Sport Relief, The Album Chart Show, Discomania and PopWorld.

Her film work includes choreography for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, StreetDance 3D and a short film, The Holloway Laundrette, which she wrote & directed for BAFTA/Channel 4.

Other theatre work includes Everybody's Talking About Jamie for Jonathan Butterell (Sheffield Crucible & West End, nominated for Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer), Enda Walsh's Ballyturk (National Theatre), Stephen Mear's Shoes (Sadler's Wells), I Can't Sing! The X-Factor Musical (Palladium) and It's A Mad World My Masters (RSC), both for Sean Foley.

With ZooNation she has also created choreography for sporting events, including the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Handover Ceremonies (2008), the Opening Ceremony of the Tour de France (2007) and the IOC opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympics at the Royal Opera House.

Kate has been nominated for five Olivier Awards, a South Bank Sky Arts Award, a WhatsOnStage Award and two Critics' Circle National Dance Awards. Kate is a graduate of the University of Edinburgh with an MA in General Arts and has an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Winchester. She was awarded an MBE for services to dance in the Queen's Birthday Honours, 2019.

In 2017, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation for 2018-22.