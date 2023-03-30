Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kabir Centre For Arts & Culture Presents South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal, 12th Edition

Celebrating 12 years of world-class films from the Indian subcontinent and its diaspora.

Mar. 30, 2023  

Now celebrating its 12th year, the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFM) is committed to showcasing new artistic work that fosters discussion and delves into universal issues. It is the only festival of its kind in Quebec.

The festival is a platform for filmmakers worldwide whose films have a focus on South Asia and the South Asian diaspora. All films are in competition for jury awards.

This year's festival will offer short and feature length documentary and fiction films shown in cinemas and online, with panelists and filmmakers from around the world.

Click for link to 2023 film program Films are free with donations gratefully appreciated.

SAFFMontreal offers an eclectic mix of thought-provoking films aiming to entertain, inform and empower audiences, as well as animated post-screening discussions with distinguished panelists. With all films subtitled in both English and French, this year's festival is as vital and engaging as ever.

Movie lovers can enjoy 58 films, many of them Canadian premiers and award-winning. In-person, 30 films will be shown at the Grande Bibliothèque, DeSève Cinema (Concordia) and Cinémathèque québécoise.

SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL OF MONTREAL, April 28-May 10, 2023.




En Piste And The Conseil Des Arts De Montréal Create Quebecs First Circus Arts Reco Photo
En Piste And The Conseil Des Arts De Montréal Create Quebec's First Circus Arts Recognition Awards
En Piste, the National Circus Arts Alliance, and the Conseil des arts de Montréal has announced the creation of circus arts recognition awards which will be granted to three members of the circus arts community whose passionate work, accomplishments, and commitment have left lasting marks and have contributed to the positioning of Montreal as the international capital of circus arts.
Previews: DISNEYS ALADDIN Opens Tomorrow at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts Photo
Previews: DISNEY'S ALADDIN Opens Tomorrow at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place Des Arts
Disney fans young and old will be thrilled to learn that the Montreal premiere of the hit Broadway musical Aladdin, opens tomorrow Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Salle Wilfred Pelletier, Place des Arts. Based on the Academy Award®-winning 1992 animated feature, this lavish production is running through April 2, 2023.
Cas Public Is Preparing Its Projet Pinocchio Photo
Cas Public Is Preparing Its Projet Pinocchio
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the dance company Cas Public, which is making an eagerly awaited return to Quebec's stages this fall with a tour including performances in Montreal, Gaspé, Alma, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, and Victoriaville.
RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danses 2022–23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG Photo
RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danse's 2022–23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG
RUBBERBAND concludes Danse Danse’s 2022–23 season with Reckless Underdog, an energetic new work celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary. April 12 to 15, 2023, in the Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts.

