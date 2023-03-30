Kabir Centre For Arts & Culture Presents South Asian Film Festival Of Montréal, 12th Edition

Now celebrating its 12th year, the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFM) is committed to showcasing new artistic work that fosters discussion and delves into universal issues. It is the only festival of its kind in Quebec.

The festival is a platform for filmmakers worldwide whose films have a focus on South Asia and the South Asian diaspora. All films are in competition for jury awards.

This year's festival will offer short and feature length documentary and fiction films shown in cinemas and online, with panelists and filmmakers from around the world.

Click for link to 2023 film program Films are free with donations gratefully appreciated.

SAFFMontreal offers an eclectic mix of thought-provoking films aiming to entertain, inform and empower audiences, as well as animated post-screening discussions with distinguished panelists. With all films subtitled in both English and French, this year's festival is as vital and engaging as ever.

Movie lovers can enjoy 58 films, many of them Canadian premiers and award-winning. In-person, 30 films will be shown at the Grande Bibliothèque, DeSève Cinema (Concordia) and Cinémathèque québécoise.

SOUTH ASIAN FILM FESTIVAL OF MONTREAL, April 28-May 10, 2023.