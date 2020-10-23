Image+nation, Canada's Original LGBTQ+ Film Festival, Announces Halloween Edition

Halloween edition will run October 29 – November 1.

It's Trick or Treat time and image+nation is here to bring the Treats to you, directly to your home to watch and share! image+nation, Canada's first LGBTQ film festival and pioneering platform of queer stories, brings you its first Halloween special edition, I+N HORREUR: because sometimes it's scary being queer.

The four-day Halloween/horror-themed virtual festival runs the gamut from edge-of-one's seat psychological thrillers to good old fashioned blood n' gore slashers offering online thrills and chills from October 29 - November 1, 2020. This is but a quick dip into the new I+N festival+ experience. Stay tuned for image+nation 33 coming to you virtually starting November 19.

"No Halloween parties this year? I+N HORREUR: because sometimes It's scary being queer is here to help you celebrate this hallowed queer holiday with your friends and foes with films that will chill you to the bone and get your heart racing! image+nation is thrilled to offer you a great way to share some frights and costumes and make this COVID Halloween a memorable one," states Charlie Boudreau, image+nation Festival Director.

The festival's team of cutting-edge cinematic curators are delighted to offer audiences three spectacular spooky feature films from image+nation's previous editions: Hellbent, What Keeps You Alive, and Un couteau dans le coeur (Knife + Heart) as well as a programme of spine-chilling shorts. Audiences can buy an all-access pass or individual program tickets (for each feature film and for the shorts program) available now on the festival website: image-nation.org/festival

An unparalleled opportunity to surround yourself with loved ones and travel through LGBTQ+ films from Quebec and around the world. The public will have at their disposal an online chat platform allowing them to share their reactions in real time with the rest of the community. Not available for one of the presentations? Don't worry, the films will be available after their airings until November 1st, 11:59pm! What better way than the day after Halloween to tremble at the cries of the victims.

What Keeps You Alive (I+N 31_2018) - October 29, 8pm

Majestic mountains, a still lake, and venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary in this Canadian psychological thriller complete with rowboat chases, alarming revelations, and a killer use of black light.

Un couteau dans le coeur (Knife + Heart) (closing film of I+N 31_2018) - October 30, 8pm

Vanessa Paradis stars as a gay porn producer in Yann Gonzalez's titillating neon-soaked giallo pastiche. An unapologetic queer throwback to vintage slasher films that's dirty, provocative, and a lot of fun.

Hellbent (I+N 17_2004) - October 31st, 8pm

A serial killer stalks the streets of West Hollywood on a wild Halloween night in this horror tale toted as the world's first gay slasher film. Hellbent gives queer audiences what they were long missing: blood, gore, and edge of one's seat suspense.

When queer romance meets Halloween, paranormal activities and ghastly mythical creatures are bound to strike terror with image+nation's sinister short collection, featuring Cry of the Loup-Garou, My Boyfriend the Boogeyman, Psychorigide, The Curse, and more. The series is available throughout the Halloween special edition.

image-nation.org/en/festival

