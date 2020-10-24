Globe Theatre Cancels the Remainder of its 2020-21 Season

In June, Globe Theatre announced the cancellation of the first half of its 2020-21 Main Stage season.

The Globe Theatre has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2020|2021 season. With the challenges faced due to the pandemic, the theatre cannot confidently deliver the revised lineup of shows while adhering to public health restrictions that would allow artists and audiences to gather safely.

In June, Globe Theatre announced the cancellation of the first half of its 2020|2021 Main Stage season with plans for a 3-play offering set to begin January 2021. The team has been diligently exploring every option on how we can safely present those remaining three shows of the season. However, they are facing multiple obstacles including social distancing, limited allowable audience capacity, challenges with tight backstage and rehearsal spaces for artists, securing alternative cost effective venues with the loss of our space at the Prince Edward Building to accommodate the renovation, and other unknown complications of COVID-19 that could arise.

Statement from Artistic Director Jennifer Brewin: "One of the principle reasons I work in theatre is the community that is created around the creation and production of a play - a work of breathtaking collaboration. The 'behind the scenes' process to a flawless performance is the result of a thousand acts of negotiation and inspiration. Theatre workers excel at this kind of collaboration and so it is extremely challenging to be disconnected from our craft, our colleagues and our audience. All of us at Globe will work hard in the coming months to honour their dedication by programming unique performances in alternative locations."

Statement from Executive Director Jaime Boldt: "As we pack up the Prince Edward Building for our major renovation, I reflect on the high hopes that we had of taking you "around town" starting in January 2021, with shows planned in various venues throughout the city. However, it would appear the virus cannot be ignored, and we need to take pause. We are doing our homework carefully out of respect and to protect our audiences and our artists. This means that we will be announcing pandemic friendly microprogramming one project at a time. What we do know is that our renovation project is moving along, and we will be fully moved out of 1801 Scarth Street by mid-November. Future programming will take place around town and we are excited to invite you on that adventure with us when we are able!"

