Festival de Lanaudière Connected Was a Grand Success

The virtual event, held July 10, had over 54,482 viewings.

The first 'connected' edition of Festival de Lanaudière, which took place from July 10 to August 9, garnered a highly positive public response with more than 54,482 viewings. The virtual formula was unprecedented in the Festival's history and featured fourteen major concerts from the Festival's and Société Radio-Canada's video archives, as well as an exclusive recital by pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin and four movies in which music holds a prominent place.

"This season was one to remember," remarked Renaud Loranger, Artistic Director of Festival de Lanaudière. '" Feedback from festival-goers was beyond our expectations. We were able to reach out to people across Quebec and around the world, enabling them to relive some of the Festival's greatest moments. Now that is priceless!"

