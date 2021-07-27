Festival de Lanaudière Announces Lineup For Third Weekend

After Les Grands Ballets and Les Violons du Roy, it's time for the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and Jacques Lacombe to charm audiences at the Festival de Lanaudière's third weekend.

"This weekend, we embark on a new direction, with famous composers such as Fauré, Bizet, Prokofiev and Haydn revealing fresh perspectives on their art. What would a festival be without such wonderful discoveries? That's what this penultimate weekend at the Amphithéâtre offers our audiences," explains Renaud Loranger, Festival de Lanaudière's Artistic Director.

Here is an overview of the concerts at the Amphithéâtre Fernand-Lindsay.

Pastoral Classics

Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. - The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal under the baton of Jacques Lacombe offers Poulenc's sparkling Concert champêtre for harpsichord and orchestra, with Quebec's Mélisande McNabney making her solo debut at the Festival. Prokofiev's First Symphony and Haydn's Symphony No. 104 round off the evening. Presented by Desjardins.

Romanticism in the French Style

Saturday, July 31 at 8 p.m. - We celebrate French music with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal conducted by Jacques Lacombe and Canadian cellist Bryan Cheng making his Festival debut. On the program: Fauré's Pelléas et Mélisande Suite, Bizet's Symphony in C, and Saint-Saëns' Cello Concerto No. 2, performed on the same instrument used for this work's premiere in 1905! Presented by the City of Joliette.

Concerts in Churches

On Tuesday, July 27, at the Church of Saint-Alphonse-Rodriguez, harpsichordist Mélisande McNabney will perform an intimate recital of Baroque music, revealing the thousand facets of the 17th- and 18th- century French harpsichord repertoire-original pieces, transcriptions of pieces for lute, viola da gamba, opera excerpts (D'Anglebert, Rameau, Forqueray). Presented by Desjardins.

On Wednesday, July 28, at the Cathédrale de Joliette, hear the exceptional Joliette pianist Charles Richard-Hamelin as he reaveals the wonders of Mozart and Chopin and their worlds of emotion. Mozart, the epitome of classicism in music, attains emotional and visionary heights when he chooses to probe the riches of the C minor key. Chopin, the supreme embodiment of Romanticism and the absolute master of the miniature, melds melody with exquisite feeling. Presented by Desjardins.

Concerts in Parks and Public Spaces

In addition to its main programming, the Festival continues to offer intimate concerts in the beautiful green spaces of Lanaudière. This week, we greet the Cobalt-Air of Freedom Quartet at Parc Riverain, on Saturday, July 31 from 1 to 3 p.m., and on Sunday, August 1, the Ensemble de l'Orchestre des jeunes de Joliette (OSJJ) will perform at Parc Lajoie at 2 p.m. For all information about the Festival's Musical Walks, please visit:

https://www.lanaudiere.org/en/concert-programming/musical-walks-in-the-parks/

Webcasts

The Festival offers these four concerts to enjoy in the comfort of your home:

Songs of Love featuring the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal Chorus under the direction of its Chorusmaster Andrew Megill, offers an a cappella program, available online July 22.

Destination Buenos Aires with Les Violons du Roy conducted by Nicolas Ellis, with Canadian violin virtuoso Kerson Leong, available online July 29.

Romanticism in the French Style with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal conducted by Jacques Lacombe and featuring cellist Bryan Cheng, available online August 5.

All Hamelin, All Beethoven with the Orchestre Métropolitain conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin with soloist Marc-André Hamelin, available online August 12.

For more information on webcasts: https://www.lanaudiere.org/fr/webdiffusion

Tickets for the 2021 edition are on sale now! placedesarts.com