Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month

Featuring concerts from April 1-28 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Hudson, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Geneviève) and Westmount, as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice.

March 19: Special fundraising concert- Claire de Sévigné & Danielle Macmillan in Divine Divas performing some of the best duets ever written from opera, operetta and musical comedy by Mozart, Strauss, Donizetti and many others.

Starting April 1, this 10th edition offers eight eclectic concerts, exceptional workshops, and school concerts. The mix of styles and voices includes Dark Divas with Ranee Lee; Québec icon Daniel Lavoie; male quartet Quartom From the Renaissance to Today; C'est si bon de danser with Radio Canada host Claude Saucier, Marc Hervieux and an 18-piece big band; Blue Dawn Quartet performing a beautiful work in Yiddish; Myriam Leblanc and Ensemble Mirabilia singing Antonio Vivaldi; the Imani Gospel Singers; and First Nations and Québecois singer/songwriters and instrumentalists sharing original songs and stories.

Special workshops are Ranee Lee (The Artistry of Singing masterclass); Eda Holmes (Acting and Physicalizing Text); and Chad Linsley (Understanding Chords).

Festival de la Voix- 10th Edition, April 1-28, 2023

Information about artists, concerts, workshops and venues: festivaldelavoix.com

For information: (514) 758-3641 info@festivaldelavoix.com

Tickets and workshop registration forms are available now.