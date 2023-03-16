Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month

The festival will run April 1-28, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Festival De La Voix 10th Edition Set For Next Month

Featuring concerts from April 1-28 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Hudson, Pointe-Claire, Sainte-Geneviève) and Westmount, as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice.

March 19: Special fundraising concert- Claire de Sévigné & Danielle Macmillan in Divine Divas performing some of the best duets ever written from opera, operetta and musical comedy by Mozart, Strauss, Donizetti and many others.

Starting April 1, this 10th edition offers eight eclectic concerts, exceptional workshops, and school concerts. The mix of styles and voices includes Dark Divas with Ranee Lee; Québec icon Daniel Lavoie; male quartet Quartom From the Renaissance to Today; C'est si bon de danser with Radio Canada host Claude Saucier, Marc Hervieux and an 18-piece big band; Blue Dawn Quartet performing a beautiful work in Yiddish; Myriam Leblanc and Ensemble Mirabilia singing Antonio Vivaldi; the Imani Gospel Singers; and First Nations and Québecois singer/songwriters and instrumentalists sharing original songs and stories.

Special workshops are Ranee Lee (The Artistry of Singing masterclass); Eda Holmes (Acting and Physicalizing Text); and Chad Linsley (Understanding Chords).

Festival de la Voix- 10th Edition, April 1-28, 2023

Information about artists, concerts, workshops and venues: festivaldelavoix.com

For information: (514) 758-3641 info@festivaldelavoix.com

Tickets and workshop registration forms are available now.




Cas Public Is Preparing Its Projet Pinocchio Photo
Cas Public Is Preparing Its Projet Pinocchio
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the dance company Cas Public, which is making an eagerly awaited return to Quebec's stages this fall with a tour including performances in Montreal, Gaspé, Alma, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, and Victoriaville.
RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danses 2022–23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG Photo
RUBBERBAND Concludes Danse Danse's 2022–23 Season with RECKLESS UNDERDOG
RUBBERBAND concludes Danse Danse’s 2022–23 season with Reckless Underdog, an energetic new work celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary. April 12 to 15, 2023, in the Théâtre Maisonneuve at Place des Arts.
Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30 Photo
Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years Of Literature In All Its Forms, April 27-30
The future of the planet, of democracy and identities, of languages and people, and of our imaginations: this is the theme of the 2023 edition of the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival, gearing up to celebrate 25 years. It all kicks off online starting April 12, and culminates in a massive in-person program from April 27 to 30 in Montreal, at beautiful Hotel 10.
Craig Morrisons 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peters Photo
Craig Morrison's 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert Set For April at Oscar Peterson Hall
Oldies But Goodies was the title of a series of long-play record albums that began in 1959, with the idea to make available again favourite songs from earlier years. That is exactly what Craig Morrison’s 23rd annual Roots of Rock & Roll Concert, Oldies But Goodies from the 1960s & ’70s aims to do.

