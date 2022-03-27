Contact Theatre Presents NEXT TO NORMAL; Tickets Now On Sale

Emerging from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, award-winning independent Montreal theatre company, Contact Theatre announces Next to Normal, a Pulitzer-prize winning musical about finding light in darkness and finding love in the face of loss. Next to Normal will run from May 6 - 14, 2022, at the Hydro-Québec Studio within the famed Monument National. Tickets now on sale.

Directed by Debora Friedmann, Contact Theatre aims to provide an experience by which artists, patrons and creators can be united in a communal experience that will help everyone cope with their own losses over this challenging time in human history.

Lisa McCormack and Joel Bernstein take the reins in the titular role of Diana and Dan, two parents who are struggling to keep their family and relationship together through the challenges and realities of mental illness. "Being cast in the role of Diana has been one of the most unexpected blessings of my career. The emotional depth and authentic struggles of all the characters in this show are told so beautifully and powerfully through a musical theatre format in such a unique way by an extremely talented cast. I truly believe our version Next to Normal will touch the hearts of all who get to see it.", says McCormack. Portraying the family's children are Hannah Lazare and Cathal Rynne in the roles of Natalie and Gabe respectively, Lazare formerly playing the role of 'Stella' in Contact's inaugural production of Bonnie and Clyde. Rounding out the cast are Jake Cohen, portraying fellow high-schooler and romantic interest to Natalie, and Daniel Wilkenfeld, who has the hard-earned task of embodying the various Doctors who guide the family through their journey.

The Contact family hopes that the awareness and the visceral experience of live theatre will help patrons recognize themselves in the characters and find hope and warmth as we emerge from this long period of isolation and distress. "We can all agree that the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. But it has also forever shifted the ways in which we talk about and understand it. For us, this project is an important opportunity to keep this awareness and focus on mental health as an ongoing discussion." Says Producer and Contact co-founder Ally Brumer.

Contact Theatre stormed the Montreal theatre scene in 2019 with their production of Bonnie and Clyde. The production was recognized with 11 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best Independent Musical and Best Independent Theatre Company. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Contact was forced to cancel their highly anticipated production of Chicago. After producing a series of videos starring local BIPOC and LGBTQ artists during the pandemic, Contact is thrilled to be back LIVE on stage. Contact is an independent non-profit theatre company that tackles provocative shows with intense subject matter in a unique way. The group was founded by prominent talents in the Montreal theatre scene, Ally Brumer and Debora Friedmann.