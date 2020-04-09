Confederation Centre Announces Date For 2020 Symons Medal Ceremony

CEO Steve Bellamy and the Confederation Centre of the Arts team announced today that the 2020 Symons Medal will be awarded on Friday, October 30, in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The Symons Medal-one of Canada's most prestigious honours-recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. Held each fall, the medal ceremony and its associated lecture create a national platform for an eminent Canadian to discuss the nation's current state, shared histories, and future prospects.

The Centre also announced today that the recipient of the 2020 Symons Medal will be revealed in early May 2020. The Symons Medal Ceremony also includes an hour-long address wherein the Medallist reflects upon the state of Canadian Confederation using themes related to their professional pursuits.

The award is presented at Confederation Centre of the Arts-Canada's living monument to Canadian Confederation-in honour of the meetings of the Fathers of Confederation, who first gathered at Province House National Historic Site in the fall of 1864.

Since 2004, the Centre has honoured 19 distinguished Symons Medallists. These include: the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau; His Royal Highness Prince Charles, Prince of Wales; Historian Margaret MacMillan; the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin, P.C., Chief Justice of Canada; and Senator Murray Sinclair, Chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Tickets for this important ceremony will be available via the Box Office at a later date. Stay tuned for further event updates on social media: @confedcentre and via hashtag, #Symons2020.

The 2020 Ceremony will take place in the Homburg Theatre and will also be live-streamed via the Centre's Facebook feed. In the event of any continued precautions around public gatherings this fall, the Centre will announce updates around the expanded use of the live-stream.





