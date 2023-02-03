Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Concert Production of MAD HATTER THE MUSICAL Comes to Montreal Starring Brittney Johnson and Alice Fearn

The performance is on April 16, 2023, at 3pm.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Alexandre da Costa with the Longueuil Symphony Orchestra are pleased to announce on April 16, 2023, at 3pm, it will present a fully orchestrated concert version of Mad Hatter The Musical at Place des Arts Symphony Hall in downtown Montreal.

"After attending the New York industry presentation of this musical, I instantly fell in love with the story and, of course, this music. I knew immediately that I wanted to be the first to bring this score to life with orchestra. This music is memorable, romantic, and lush," says da Costa.

This exciting one-time event features an all-star award-winning cast. The Queen of Hearts played by Broadway's Brittney Johnson (Wicked); Marybeth, the Mad Hatter's wife, being played by West End star Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come from Away); Yola The Cheshire Cat being played by singer-songwriter Victor Valdez; Éléonore Lagacé from Montreal (Big Brother Celebrities Season 2) will take the part of Bailey the Mouse, as well the French narration; while the role of the Mad Hatter will be sung by co-creator Vincent Connor; and finally Terry Barber will be playing the infamous Caterpillar.

Mad Hatter the Musical is a thrilling and unforgettable new production for everyone of all ages. The musical takes place on the dark and gritty streets of London where we follow a sad, crippled young man named Franklin Magellan, aka Mad Hatter. We witness the hardships he endures until he finds his place in Wonderland. While in Wonderland, Franklin becomes enamored with his new life void of pain and sadness but descends deeply into madness when he is accidentally sent back to his bleak life in London. Franklin does whatever it takes to return to Wonderland... even if it means leaving everyone behind.


Mad Hatter the Musical has been in development since 2018 and is intending to bring the show to the West End and Broadway in the next few years. The creative team consists of award-winning composer and co-creator Michael J. Polo, book writer Vincent Connor and songwriter Victor Valdez., and for the Montreal show, they will be joined by music director Charlie Reuter (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and WILL NUNZIATA who will be narrating the story in English.

Intended for musical theater and classical music lovers, as well as producers, investors, and affiliates, the concert consist of 24 songs from Mad Hatter the Musical. The Center for Family Guidance, a firm which provides mental health services, is a proud founding partner of Mad Hatter the Musical."

For more information, please visit https://www.madhatterthemusical.com/ To purchase tickets, click here.




