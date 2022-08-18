Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Compagnie France Film Announces Premiere of MY ISLAND, MY HEART and the Grand Opening of Espace St-Denis' Studio-Cabaret

The show will feature all the incredible artistic possibilities this new immersive venue has to offer, including 180-degree LED screens.

Montreal News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Intended to be launched in June but postponed as a result of a delay in the delivery of construction material, a new launch date has been set: The long-awaited and highly-anticipated opening of Espace St-Denis' Studio-Cabaret will be September 8. Compagnie France Film is proud to co-produce the inaugural production with Les 7 Doigts, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. The show will feature all the incredible artistic possibilities this new immersive venue has to offer, including 180-degree LED screens. It's a unique experience in North America!


My Island, My Heart tells the tale of Pablo: A new arrival, he finds himself in Montreal as the result of a fleeting romantic relationship, but whose fate will take a completely unexpected turn. His story takes the audience on a journey that includes meeting a variety of characters and discovering a universe which, ultimately, could very well be our own!


Les 7 Doigts' co-founder and artistic director, Shana Carroll (Dear San Francisco, Passagers, Cuisine & Confessions, Traces), renders homage to Montreal - her adopted city - in My Island, My Heart.

Colourful and poetically resplendent, My Island, My Heart will be performed by eight extraordinarily talented multidisciplinary artists. Didier Lucien is the master of ceremonies for this immersive show that skillfully mixes circus, theater, dance, songs and original music, all enhanced by the visual stylings of Yves Aucoin (Céline Dion, Cirque du Soleil and more...).

Please note that My Island, My Heart will also be performed in French. Entitled Mon île, mon cœur, it will be presented in rotation with the English version. For further details or to purchase tickets, go to espacestdenis.com/evenement/my-island-my-heart/ or phone 514 790-1111.





More Hot Stories For You


2022-2023 Season Announced For The OPCM2022-2023 Season Announced For The OPCM
August 17, 2022

To celebrate the expected return of its audience, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will present only grandiose lyrical masterpieces in 2022-2023.
Jazz Pianist Michael Kaeshammer Announces New Studio Album, 'The Warehouse Sessions,'Jazz Pianist Michael Kaeshammer Announces New Studio Album, 'The Warehouse Sessions,'
August 16, 2022

Music is a great and powerful connector. There's nothing quite like hearing the palpable and electric connection between musicians in an inspired performance, or feeling an intrinsic connection to a song that causes your emotions to take flight.
Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group Celebrates A New Attendance RecordCirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group Celebrates A New Attendance Record
August 10, 2022

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group ('Cirque du Soleil') is proud to announce that it has reached a new attendance record with close to 270,000 tickets sold for KOOZA, presented by Sun Life Global Investments, whose last performance is this Sunday in the Old Port of Montreal. After nearly 13 weeks and 115 performances, KOOZA will soon take its final bow in Montreal and then move to Gatineau, premiering on August 26.  
Festival JOAT Brings Street Dance To The Heart Of Quartier Des SpectaclesFestival JOAT Brings Street Dance To The Heart Of Quartier Des Spectacles
August 10, 2022

From August 31 to September 6, Festival JOAT will take over downtown Montréal, with a public program presented on the Place des Arts Esplanade, at Edifice 2-22, and at Club Soda.
Artist Celebrates The Beauty In Schizophrenia, Post-Covid Return To Life in THE FABULOUS BESTIARY ExhibitionArtist Celebrates The Beauty In Schizophrenia, Post-Covid Return To Life in THE FABULOUS BESTIARY Exhibition
August 9, 2022

Le Centre d'Apprentissage Parallèle de Montréal to present Alana Barrell's third solo exhibition, The Fabulous Bestiary.