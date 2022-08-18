Compagnie France Film Announces Premiere of MY ISLAND, MY HEART and the Grand Opening of Espace St-Denis' Studio-Cabaret

Intended to be launched in June but postponed as a result of a delay in the delivery of construction material, a new launch date has been set: The long-awaited and highly-anticipated opening of Espace St-Denis' Studio-Cabaret will be September 8. Compagnie France Film is proud to co-produce the inaugural production with Les 7 Doigts, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year. The show will feature all the incredible artistic possibilities this new immersive venue has to offer, including 180-degree LED screens. It's a unique experience in North America!



My Island, My Heart tells the tale of Pablo: A new arrival, he finds himself in Montreal as the result of a fleeting romantic relationship, but whose fate will take a completely unexpected turn. His story takes the audience on a journey that includes meeting a variety of characters and discovering a universe which, ultimately, could very well be our own!



Les 7 Doigts' co-founder and artistic director, Shana Carroll (Dear San Francisco, Passagers, Cuisine & Confessions, Traces), renders homage to Montreal - her adopted city - in My Island, My Heart.

Colourful and poetically resplendent, My Island, My Heart will be performed by eight extraordinarily talented multidisciplinary artists. Didier Lucien is the master of ceremonies for this immersive show that skillfully mixes circus, theater, dance, songs and original music, all enhanced by the visual stylings of Yves Aucoin (Céline Dion, Cirque du Soleil and more...).



Please note that My Island, My Heart will also be performed in French. Entitled Mon île, mon cœur, it will be presented in rotation with the English version. For further details or to purchase tickets, go to espacestdenis.com/evenement/my-island-my-heart/ or phone 514 790-1111.