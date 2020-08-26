Canadian Beaverbrook Foundation Sponsors Portico Project

The event will take place outdoors on Centaur's spacious entryway from September 24 to October 4, 2020.

Centaur Theatre Company announces the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation as the official sponsor of its upcoming Season 52 opening event. The newly dubbed Centaur Theatre Portico Project Sponsored by the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation will take place outdoors on Centaur's spacious entryway from September 24 to October 4, 2020.

"We are thrilled to have the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation help us launch our 'lightly seasoned' fifty-second year", said Eda Holmes, Centaur's Artistic & Executive Director. "After this long and unprecedented period of forced separation, it's important to get out and see familiar faces again and we are so excited to bring these talented Montreal artists to the audience in a safe yet engaging way."

Max Aitken, President of the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation said, "We are very proud to stand behind cultural institutions like Centaur Theatre, an organization that holds itself to a higher standard and is a conscientious, pro-active member of the community it reflects and serves. We are delighted to support Centaur and wish them every success."

The Centaur Theatre Portico Project Sponsored by the Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation takes a multi-faceted look at the tumultuous "year of the pandemic" through various playful and imaginative lenses. The six eclectic 10-to-20-minute performances, presented in rotation over the two-week period, incorporate music, dance, poetry, clown, comedy-even a flash mob-to unpack the events of the past few months. The innovative project celebrates Montreal's thriving artistic community and the essential role the performing arts play in the city's economy and in the well-being of its citizens.

The Beaverbrook Canadian Foundation is a charitable foundation located in Montréal, Quebec. Founded in 1954 by Sir John William Maxwell 'Max' Aitken, the first Lord Beaverbrook, it is affiliated with the UK-based Beaverbrook Foundation. The Canadian foundation supports organizations, predominantly in New Brunswick where Lord Beaverbrook was raised, in the areas of education, arts, and culture. In the last 60 years, the two affiliated foundations have supported over 900 charities.

