CLEREL Announces A Free Show at 305 Sainte-Catherine West

On the occasion of venues reopening at full capacity, and to celebrate a wind of change at 305 Sainte-Catherine West, TD Bank Group presents a FREE concert by Clerel on March 31. Fans can get their free tickets now at www.ticketmaster.ca. Hurry up, quantities are limited!

CLEREL: A FAVOURITE OF QUEBECERS AND OF THE FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE JAZZ DE MONTREAL

Hailing from Cameroon, Clerel spent his childhood to the sound of church hymns, local nursery rhymes and French pop songs.

When his family moved to the United States, he had the opportunity to pursue studies in chemistry in Ohio. There he started playing acoustic guitar, performing live and writing songs between his lab sessions. A school trip to the Stax Museum in Memphis made a lasting impression on him, kick-starting his love affair with soul music, which became a key part of his musical expression.

Now based in Montréal, Clerel creates refined, poetic songs either on his own or with collaborators. Whether during a backstreet gig or at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, his music is instantly riveting thanks to his heartfelt voice. This is evident on every song off his upcoming francophone EP, Interlude, is set to be released in late July.

Clerel was a contestant on La Voix in 2020, and he performed on the TD Stage at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal in 2021.