Performances run October 15, 2023 - November 05, 2023 in the Sylvan Adams Theatre.
POPULAR
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to the Segal Centre in October. Performances run October 15, 2023 - November 05, 2023 in the Sylvan Adams Theatre.
The inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and Natural Woman,” this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.
Book by Douglas McGrath
Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil
Music by Arrangement with Sony/ ATV Music Publishing
Orchestrations, Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell
Directed by Kelly Thornton | Musical Direction by Floydd Ricketts | Choreography by Jaz Sealey
With Tess Benger as Carole King
A co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre
Videos
|KHOJ: Indo-Canadian dance & live music production
Maison de la Culture Ahuntsic (12/08-12/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You