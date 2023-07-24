Beautiful: The Carole King Musical comes to the Segal Centre in October. Performances run October 15, 2023 - November 05, 2023 in the Sylvan Adams Theatre.

The inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and Natural Woman,” this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Book by Douglas McGrath

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King | Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ ATV Music Publishing

Orchestrations, Vocal and Incidental Music Arrangements by Steve Sidwell

Directed by Kelly Thornton | Musical Direction by Floydd Ricketts | Choreography by Jaz Sealey

With Tess Benger as Carole King

A co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre