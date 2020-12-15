'Art is in the House' with the National Theatre School of Canada
Art is in the House is a collection of artistic activities easy to realize for people living under one roof. All of these activities are created by collaborating artists from the NTS. This project was created to help create a space to spark real conversations, develop intergenerational family collaborations, showcase the work of some of the NTS's collaborating artists and offer them an opportunity to work in these difficult times. Two activities will be published every week for 6 weeks on ent-nts.ca/en/art-is-in-the-house.
The NTS team would like everyone to be theatre makers ! Participants are invited to post their creations on Instagram by using the hashtag #artisinthehouse
This initiative is inspired by the Saskatchewan Commonweal.
Below are the first two activites:
1. Soundmapping (by Debashis Sinha) : Listen together and create an artwork that makes sound visible. In this activity, you'll get together with your household to make soundmaps-maps of sounds of a place that you know or decide on going to.
2. Memory Book (by Chelsea Woolley) : After visualizing the rooms from a loved one's home ( that you can't see because of the pandemic for instance), create a book where each page illustrates a different room and memory from a time you spent there.
And here are the activities to look forward to:
3. Developing a character and building a mask (by Lorena Trigos).
4. An olfactory journey (by Liliane Gougeon-Moisan).
5. Exercise to build a character from La Fontaine's Fables (by Talia Hallmona).
6. The shadow theater or shadow puppets (by Salim Hammad).
7. A pet or toutou portait (by Jimmy Blais).
8. Snow Queen and Jack Frost felt finger puppets (by Murdoch Schon).