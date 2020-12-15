'Art is in the House' with the National Theatre School of Canada

Art is in the House is a collection of artistic activities easy to realize for people living under one roof. All of these activities are created by collaborating artists from the NTS. This project was created to help create a space to spark real conversations, develop intergenerational family collaborations, showcase the work of some of the NTS's collaborating artists and offer them an opportunity to work in these difficult times. Two activities will be published every week for 6 weeks on ent-nts.ca/en/art-is-in-the-house.

The NTS team would like everyone to be theatre makers ! Participants are invited to post their creations on Instagram by using the hashtag #artisinthehouse

This initiative is inspired by the Saskatchewan Commonweal.

Below are the first two activites: