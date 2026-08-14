AMÉLIE: The Musical to Return for Limited Run at Centaur Theatre
Cat Preston leads the cast as Amélie Poulain, with Adrian Saldanha directing the Centaur Theatre run.
Penumbra Théâtre Pénombre's META-nominated production of AMÉLIE: The Musical will returns for a limited engagement. Presented by at the Centaur Theatre from August 28th-30th. See you in Paris!
Amélie Poulain is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner!
Penumbra Théâtre Pénombre first performed AMÉLIE at the Mainline Theatre in February 2025. The production was nominated for three Montreal English Theatre Awards (Outstanding Independent Production, Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Contribution to Theatre - Puppet Design). In a brand new venue, the team can't wait to share this exciting new interpretation of AMÉLIE with Montreal audiences.
AMÉLIE: The Musical opens on August 28, 2026 and runs until August 30, 2026. One weekend only. Tickets are on sale now! August 28th and 29th performances are at 8:00pm, with a matinee on August 30th at 3:00pm
Music by Daniel Messé; Lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen; Book by Craig Lucas; Based on the motion picture Amélie written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant AMÉLIE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. http://www.concordtheatricals.com
CAST
- Cat Preston as Amélie Poulain
- Billy Iliopoulos as Nino Quincampoix
- Daniel Kasenberg as Raphael/ Bretodeau
- Cassie Muise as Amandine/ Philomène
- Marc Ducusin as Joseph
- Joël Marchand as Hipolito/ Lucien
- Craig Dalley as Collignon/Dufayel
- Mike Mastromonaco as Blind Beggar
- Natalie Demmon as Suzanne
- Julia Pye as Gina
- Lily Lachapelle as Georgette
CREATIVE TEAM
- Aly Slominski - Producer
- Adrian Saldanha - Director
- Eric Elliot Lee - Music Director
- Caeleigh McDonald - Choreographer
- Sandra Soulard - Assistant Director/Puppet Design
- Dawson Barman-Tao - Associate Producer
- Ian Klempan - Technical Director/Lighting Design
- Erin Murphy - Production Manager
- Isabella (Spella) Robert - Stage Manager
- Geri Perez - Assistant Stage Manager
- Maria-Rachelle D'Amour - Set and Props Design
- Dipper Hynes - Costume Design
- Carmen Mancuso - Sound Mixing and Sound Design
- Katie Dodd - Associate Sound Designer
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