AMÉLIE: The Musical to Return for Limited Run at Centaur Theatre

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Penumbra Théâtre Pénombre's META-nominated production of AMÉLIE: The Musical will returns for a limited engagement. Presented by at the Centaur Theatre from August 28th-30th. See you in Paris!

Amélie Poulain is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart. Be inspired by this imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner!

Penumbra Théâtre Pénombre first performed AMÉLIE at the Mainline Theatre in February 2025. The production was nominated for three Montreal English Theatre Awards (Outstanding Independent Production, Outstanding Lead Performance, Outstanding Contribution to Theatre - Puppet Design). In a brand new venue, the team can't wait to share this exciting new interpretation of AMÉLIE with Montreal audiences.

AMÉLIE: The Musical opens on August 28, 2026 and runs until August 30, 2026. One weekend only. Tickets are on sale now! August 28th and 29th performances are at 8:00pm, with a matinee on August 30th at 3:00pm

Music by Daniel Messé; Lyrics by Daniel Messé and Nathan Tysen; Book by Craig Lucas; Based on the motion picture Amélie written by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant AMÉLIE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. http://www.concordtheatricals.com

CAST

Cat Preston as Amélie Poulain

Billy Iliopoulos as Nino Quincampoix

Daniel Kasenberg as Raphael/ Bretodeau

Cassie Muise as Amandine/ Philomène

Marc Ducusin as Joseph

Joël Marchand as Hipolito/ Lucien

Craig Dalley as Collignon/Dufayel

Mike Mastromonaco as Blind Beggar

Natalie Demmon as Suzanne

Julia Pye as Gina

Lily Lachapelle as Georgette

CREATIVE TEAM

Aly Slominski - Producer

Adrian Saldanha - Director

Eric Elliot Lee - Music Director

Caeleigh McDonald - Choreographer

Sandra Soulard - Assistant Director/Puppet Design

Dawson Barman-Tao - Associate Producer

Ian Klempan - Technical Director/Lighting Design

Erin Murphy - Production Manager

Isabella (Spella) Robert - Stage Manager

Geri Perez - Assistant Stage Manager

Maria-Rachelle D'Amour - Set and Props Design

Dipper Hynes - Costume Design

Carmen Mancuso - Sound Mixing and Sound Design

Katie Dodd - Associate Sound Designer

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