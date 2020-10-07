A CALL TO MONTREAL Reaches Out To Jewish Montréal…and Beyond

"Returning" for their first Montréal-centric show since the sold-out launch of their award-winning documentary CHEWDAISM: A Taste of Jewish Montréal, the 4-time Canadian Screen Award nominated YidLife Crisis (Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion) have created a brand new one-time virtual show experience celebrating - and lightly roasting - their beloved hometown. A Call to Montréal is a reach out to the community separated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a reminder to all about its vitality in the face of adversity, all done in classic YidLife comedic love-letter fashion.

Partnering with the Segal Centre as part of their ongoing efforts to connect with audiences digitally, and with the support of a team of Montréal Jewish community organizations including the Cummings Centre, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, and the Jewish Public Library, the one-time-only show will stream at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22. It will comprise a mix of YidLife Crisis skits and shtiks shot socially-distanced in Montréal and remotely, with various musical performances paying tribute to the city. The show will be followed by a Q&A in which the audience will have the chance to interact with Jamie and Eli. A portion of the proceeds from the special event will help support the presenting partners from the Montréal Jewish community.

"After 'exporting' Jewish Montréal to the US and beyond, it gives us great pleasure to 'return' to our resilient community and remind them of what they already know: that while we may be down, we're still alive and - gently - kicking," say the YidLife Crisis boychiks.

For the most up-to-date information, follow the Segal Centre on social media or visit www.segalcentre.org

