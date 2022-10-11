Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2021/2022 Season Montreal English Theatre Awards Nominees Announced

The METAs Jury has selected a robust 67 nominations, and will be awarding 16 trophies at the Ceremony.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee has announced the nominees for the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Awards Ceremony. The Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) recognize and celebrate the outstanding artistic work of the individuals and companies that comprise Montreal's English Theatre community.

Established in 2012, the peer-juried awards exist to promote professional and emerging English theatre artists and companies, to heighten their visibility both regionally and beyond, and to elevate the level of critical discourse about theatre in Montreal amongst artists and with the community at large.

This season continued to be unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the slow reopening of theatre venues and capacity limitations. Despite this, 27 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2021-2022 season. The METAs Jury has selected a robust 67 nominations, and will be awarding 16 trophies at the Ceremony.

This year's 10th Anniversary Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, will take place on Sunday, November 6th at 7:30 pm at the beautiful Gesù Theatre.

Tickets are already on sale and can be acquired here. Get your early bird special for $35 until October 20th after which tickets will be $40.

The full list of nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Feather Gardens - Jimmy Blais, Bruce Dinsmore, Cary Lawrence & Jeremy Proulx
Jonathan: A Seagull Parable - Prince Amponsah, Yousef Kadoura, Luca "Lazylegs" Patuelli & Lesly Velazquez
Legacy - Alarey Alsip, Marc Camacho, Toni Ellwand, Lisa Palmieri, Adam Recine, Vittorio Rossi, Sara Scarfo & Paul Van Dyck
The Paper Bag Princess - Kaeleb Gartner, Maria Jimenez & Hilary Wheeler

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE - PACT Production

Daniel Brochu - Every Brilliant Thing
Jenny Brizard - Pipeline
Leni Parker - The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead
Oliver Koomsatira - Psycho 6

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE - Independent Production

Anana Rydvald - The Sighlence of Sky
Mary-Francis Kobelt - Carrie: The Musical
Mohsen El Gharbi - Omi Mouna

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE - PACT Production

Dominique LeBlanc - April Fools
Jamie McRoberts - April Fools
Richard Jutras - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE - Independent Production

Jake Cohen - Next to Normal
Noelle Hannibal - Carrie: The Musical
Sue Snell - Carrie: The Musical

OUTSTANDING EMERGING ARTIST - Performance

Gregory Yves Fénélon - Pipeline
Jake Cohen - Next to Normal
Maria Jimenez - The Paper Bag Princess
Mary Francis Kobelt - Carrie: The Musical
Maya Lewis - Carrie: The Musical

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

James Lavoie - All I Want for Christmas
Julie Fox - A play for the living
Sabrina Miller - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Tiffanie Boffa & Cédric Delorme-Bouchard - Heartbeat Reverie

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

James Lavoie - All I Want for Christmas
Sabrina Miller - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Sophie El-Assaad - Heartbeat Reverie
Sophie El-Assaad - Jonathan: A Seagull Parable
Sophie El-Assaad - The Future is another country

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Lucie Bazzo - Okinum
Paul Chambers - A play for the living
Tiffanie Boffa & Cédric Delorme-Bouchard - Heartbeat Reverie
Tim Rodrigues - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN/COMPOSITION

Evan Stepanian (Sound Design) & Violette Khodabakhshi (Composition) - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Jackie Gallant - Okinum
Joseph Browne - Heartbeat Reverie
Joseph Browne & Rob Denton - Camille: The Story

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THEATRE

Aurora Toruk (Technical Direction) - Heartbeat Reverie
Oliver Koomsatira & Liz Valdez (Choreography) - Psycho 6
Emilie Monnet (Translation) - Okinum
Emlyn vanBruinswaardt (Stage Management) - Heartbeat Reverie
Luca Patuelli (Choreography) - Jonathan: A Seagull Parable

OUTSTANDING EMERGING ARTIST - Production

Christine Lee (Sound Design) - Psycho 6
Contact Theatre (Producing Company) - Next to Normal
Debbie Friedman (Directing) - Next to Normal
Hailey Verbonac (Lighting and Video design) - Feather Gardens
Violette Khodabakhshi (Composer) - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Audrey-Anne Bouchard - Camille: The Story
Dean Patrick Fleming - Every Brilliant Thing
Emilie Monnet, Emma Tibaldo & Sarah Williams - Okinum
Jeremy Michael Segal & Véa - Heartbeat Reverie
Zach Fraser - The Sighlence of Sky

OUTSTANDING NEW TEXT

Anana Rydvald - The Sighlence of Sky
Jimmy Blais - Feather Gardens
Gabe Maharjan - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea
Oliver Koomsatira - Psycho 6
Vittorio Rossi - Legacy

OUTSTANDING INDIE PRODUCTION

Camille: The Story - Audrey-Anne Bouchard
Legacy - Magjusjen Entertainment
The Sighlence of Sky - Level 4 Theatre

OUTSTANDING PACT PRODUCTION

Every Brilliant Thing - Hudson Village Theatre
Feather Gardens - Hudson Village Theatre
From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea - Geordie Theatre
Heartbeat Reverie - Youtheatre
Okinum - Imago Theatre & Onishka


Regional Awards


