2021/2022 Season Montreal English Theatre Awards Nominees Announced

The Montreal English Theatre Awards Committee has announced the nominees for the 10th Anniversary Edition of the Awards Ceremony. The Montreal English Theatre Awards (METAs) recognize and celebrate the outstanding artistic work of the individuals and companies that comprise Montreal's English Theatre community.



Established in 2012, the peer-juried awards exist to promote professional and emerging English theatre artists and companies, to heighten their visibility both regionally and beyond, and to elevate the level of critical discourse about theatre in Montreal amongst artists and with the community at large.



This season continued to be unprecedented due to COVID-19 and the slow reopening of theatre venues and capacity limitations. Despite this, 27 productions were registered for the METAs during the 2021-2022 season. The METAs Jury has selected a robust 67 nominations, and will be awarding 16 trophies at the Ceremony.



This year's 10th Anniversary Ceremony, presented in partnership with the Conseil des arts de Montréal, will take place on Sunday, November 6th at 7:30 pm at the beautiful Gesù Theatre.



Tickets are already on sale and can be acquired here. Get your early bird special for $35 until October 20th after which tickets will be $40.

The full list of nominees follows.

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE

Feather Gardens - Jimmy Blais, Bruce Dinsmore, Cary Lawrence & Jeremy Proulx

Jonathan: A Seagull Parable - Prince Amponsah, Yousef Kadoura, Luca "Lazylegs" Patuelli & Lesly Velazquez

Legacy - Alarey Alsip, Marc Camacho, Toni Ellwand, Lisa Palmieri, Adam Recine, Vittorio Rossi, Sara Scarfo & Paul Van Dyck

The Paper Bag Princess - Kaeleb Gartner, Maria Jimenez & Hilary Wheeler

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE - PACT Production

Daniel Brochu - Every Brilliant Thing

Jenny Brizard - Pipeline

Leni Parker - The Blonde, The Brunette, and The Vengeful Redhead

Oliver Koomsatira - Psycho 6

OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE - Independent Production

Anana Rydvald - The Sighlence of Sky

Mary-Francis Kobelt - Carrie: The Musical

Mohsen El Gharbi - Omi Mouna

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE - PACT Production

Dominique LeBlanc - April Fools

Jamie McRoberts - April Fools

Richard Jutras - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE - Independent Production

Jake Cohen - Next to Normal

Noelle Hannibal - Carrie: The Musical

Sue Snell - Carrie: The Musical

OUTSTANDING EMERGING ARTIST - Performance

Gregory Yves Fénélon - Pipeline

Jake Cohen - Next to Normal

Maria Jimenez - The Paper Bag Princess

Mary Francis Kobelt - Carrie: The Musical

Maya Lewis - Carrie: The Musical

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

James Lavoie - All I Want for Christmas

Julie Fox - A play for the living

Sabrina Miller - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Tiffanie Boffa & Cédric Delorme-Bouchard - Heartbeat Reverie

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

James Lavoie - All I Want for Christmas

Sabrina Miller - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Sophie El-Assaad - Heartbeat Reverie

Sophie El-Assaad - Jonathan: A Seagull Parable

Sophie El-Assaad - The Future is another country

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Lucie Bazzo - Okinum

Paul Chambers - A play for the living

Tiffanie Boffa & Cédric Delorme-Bouchard - Heartbeat Reverie

Tim Rodrigues - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN/COMPOSITION

Evan Stepanian (Sound Design) & Violette Khodabakhshi (Composition) - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Jackie Gallant - Okinum

Joseph Browne - Heartbeat Reverie

Joseph Browne & Rob Denton - Camille: The Story

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THEATRE

Aurora Toruk (Technical Direction) - Heartbeat Reverie

Oliver Koomsatira & Liz Valdez (Choreography) - Psycho 6

Emilie Monnet (Translation) - Okinum

Emlyn vanBruinswaardt (Stage Management) - Heartbeat Reverie

Luca Patuelli (Choreography) - Jonathan: A Seagull Parable

OUTSTANDING EMERGING ARTIST - Production

Christine Lee (Sound Design) - Psycho 6

Contact Theatre (Producing Company) - Next to Normal

Debbie Friedman (Directing) - Next to Normal

Hailey Verbonac (Lighting and Video design) - Feather Gardens

Violette Khodabakhshi (Composer) - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION

Audrey-Anne Bouchard - Camille: The Story

Dean Patrick Fleming - Every Brilliant Thing

Emilie Monnet, Emma Tibaldo & Sarah Williams - Okinum

Jeremy Michael Segal & Véa - Heartbeat Reverie

Zach Fraser - The Sighlence of Sky

OUTSTANDING NEW TEXT

Anana Rydvald - The Sighlence of Sky

Jimmy Blais - Feather Gardens

Gabe Maharjan - From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea

Oliver Koomsatira - Psycho 6

Vittorio Rossi - Legacy

OUTSTANDING INDIE PRODUCTION

Camille: The Story - Audrey-Anne Bouchard

Legacy - Magjusjen Entertainment

The Sighlence of Sky - Level 4 Theatre

OUTSTANDING PACT PRODUCTION

Every Brilliant Thing - Hudson Village Theatre

Feather Gardens - Hudson Village Theatre

From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea - Geordie Theatre

Heartbeat Reverie - Youtheatre

Okinum - Imago Theatre & Onishka

