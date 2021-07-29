Whitefish Theatre Company Announces 2021-22 Season

Whitefish Theatre Company has announced the full lineup for its upcoming 2021-22 season. The season will kick off on September 25 with The Cemetery Club, and run through June 2022.

2021 - 2022 Season Tickets are available for purchase at the Box Office. To guarantee desired seat selection purchase your season pass by September 1st. Tickets for individual performances are available on-line or at the box office. Preview Performance tickets are sold at the door on the night of the performance only. Tickets may be purchased at the door on the night of the performance, space available.

Online and Box Office ticketing for individual 2021 - 2022 events will begin on September 3rd.

Full Season:

September 25-26: "The Cemetery Club" (Black Curtain Theatre)

October 15-17 and Octover 21-23: "Now and Then" (mainstage theater)

October 28: Okaidja (music)

December 2-5 and December 9-12: "ELF The Musical" (mainstage musical)

December 29: KT Tunstall (music special event)

January 21: Bridge & Wolak (music)

January 29-30: "Mauritius" (Black Curtain Theatre)

February 25-27 and March 3-5: "The Revolutionists" (cabaret theater)

March 12-13: "Bauer" (Black Curtain Theatre)

March 17: Paul Beaubrun (music)

April 8-10 and April 14-16: "Sense and Sensibility" (mainstage theater)

April 20: Derina Harvey Band (music)

May 6: Arthur Trace (special event)

May 12: 2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band (music)

May 27-29 and June 2-4: "Murder on the Orient Express" (mainstage theater)