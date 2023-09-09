WYO to Present PIRATE SCHOOL: SEA DREAMS This Month

On Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m., the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer an evening with Pirate Professor Billy Bones, who teaches the finer points of lighthearted mischief and offers up zany lessons on how to stand, talk, sing and laugh like a boisterous buccaneer, all while promoting good manners, polite behavior and social courage.

“Pirate School: Sea Dreams,” created and performed by veteran New York actor David Engel, is set to an original, cartoon-inspired musical score. Now in its 24th season, “Pirate School!” has delighted thousands of families with a mischievous blend of improvisational clown theater and full-audience participation.

“Pirate School: Sea Dreams” is suited for anyone age 4 or older. Tickets for the Sept. 14 show are now on sale. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $12 for students and $10 for those age

12 and younger. Tickets are available online at the link below, by phone at 307-6729084 or at the WYO Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.

ABOUT THE WYO THEATER

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center is a live performing arts venue in the heart of downtown Sheridan dedicated to inspiring, educating and entertaining.