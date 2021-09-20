WYO Theater & Relative Theatrics Present THE CARE & FEEDING OF SMALL ANIMALS

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center in conjunction with Relative Theatrics present The Care & Feeding of Small Animals by Brooke Erin Smith Tuesday September 28 at 6pm.

Relative Theatrics, a theatre company founded by Anne Mason and based in Laramie first produced the Wyoming premiere of the dystopian drama this past February and will offer the production at the WYO September 28 as a hybrid theatre/film performance.

The "immediate, classic, and prophetic" story presents questions about the expectations placed upon future generations, about consent vs. control, and the philosophical debate regarding predestination.

At the end of the world, two genetically engineered children played by adult actors Noelia Berkes and Peter Parolin are entrusted with the survival of the human race. Held in a restricted campus, they grapple with their extreme responsibility while testing the boundaries of what they are and are not permitted to do as saviors of the world. The New Play Exchange reviewed The Care & Feeding of Small Animals as, "a tender, funny, endearing, horrifying, and thoroughly theatrical look at the systems that bind us, the terrible prospect of freedom, and the danger of malicious education. Smith's script conjures an entire vivid and grim world with nothing but two actors and its incredible, incredible language."

The Care & Feeding of Small Animals is sponsored by the Wyoming Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts and Seymour Thickman Family Foundation. The performance is free to the public and will be followed by a Q&A with director, Anne Mason and actor, Noelia Berkes