WYO Theater Receives $25,000 Gift From Witzel Family Foundation Grants

The Witzel Family Foundation recently granted the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center $25,000 to help further music education in Sheridan County. Through the purchase of updated sound equipment and in support of performances in the WYO's 2022-2023 Education Series, this grant will be used to enhance the community's experience at the WYO.

JT Craft, board member of the Witzel Foundation had to say this about the gift, "The Witzel Family Foundation is deeply committed to furthering music education in Sheridan county; we believe our donations to the WYO Theater are being used well to promote this mission in our community. Keep up the good work WYO Theater!"

The Witzel Family Foundation, based in Sheridan, was founded in 2007 by Sarah "Sally" E. Witzel in honor of and to further the charitable purposes of Curly, John, and Sarah Witzel. The primary purpose of the Foundation is to provide financial support for students from Sheridan County who attend accredited universities, colleges, vocational schools, and well-established educational institutions offering post-high school education. Special consideration is given (but not restricted) to assisting students who have special needs, and students who pursue interests in music education.

Please contact Erin Butler, Executive Director of the WYO Theater with further questions about this and other financial contributions made to the WYO.