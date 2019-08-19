WYO Theater Celebrates 30 Years!

The WYO Theater is inviting the region to celebrate its 30th Birthday Bash on Thursday, Sept. 12., from 5-8 p.m.

In 1989, the WYO Theater reopened its doors after a decade-long grassroots campaign to "Save the Wyo." In the 30 years since, many physical changes have taken place to grow the WYO from "the Theater" to "the Performing Arts & Education Center." But one element remains the same: the people, from those dedicated to making the WYO a treasured community destination to the patrons, friends and family who frequent it.

"We want to celebrate the last three decades of inspiring, educating and entertaining Sheridan County and beyond," said WYO Theater Executive Director Erin Butler. "And we want to thank the community for its support over the years. So, we're throwing a party for everyone!"

The one-of-a-kind event will celebrate the spaces and faces that make the WYO Sheridan's living room. The evening will include behind-the-scenes tours, live music, magic, dance, theater, storytelling and much more.

Sponsored in part by Bruce Burns's birthday fundraiser, the WYO's 30th Birthday Bash is free and open to the public; no tickets are required. For more information, visit wyotheater.com.

The WYO was originally built in 1923 as the Lotus, a vaudeville theater. The theater entertained Sheridan families for nearly 60 years with both live performances and films before closing its doors in 1982. For more WYO Theater History click here. Its future uncertain, the theater seemed destined to become just another main street memory.

Faced with the loss of this venerable landmark the citizens of Sheridan came together to rescue the building. Community leadership coupled with the generous gifts of time and money by individuals, businesses, and private foundations not only saved the theater, but renovated it to become an architectural centerpiece and important performing arts facility for downtown Sheridan.

Since reopening in 1989 as a road house, the WYO has brought countless hours of live entertainment, cultural enrichment, and educational opportunities to the greater Sheridan community.





