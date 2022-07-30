Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WYO Theater Announces The Return of Creative Aging Courses

Jul. 30, 2022  

WYO PLAY and The Hub on Smith are teaming up again to offer two new Creative Aging classes! Registration is open to participants who are aged 55 years and up for a Voice Class with Amanda Patterson of Aspen Grove Music Studio and a spontaneous Storytelling Class with local author and storyteller David Sage. Classes will be held on Thursdays in August and September in the Hub Community Room. Participation is free of charge because the Creative Aging project is funded through a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council.

The Voice Class with Amanda Patterson welcomes singers with or without previous experience. Enjoy the experience of making music in a group while learning and/or getting reacquainted with your voice. Aside from practicing our song selections, participants will learn proper vocal technique and receive feedback in order to improve skill, stamina, and confidence. This class will meet from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays between August 4th and September 22nd. Maximum 15 participants.
The Storytelling Class with David Sage will allow participants to practice telling stories from scratch. Many stories told for enjoyment are evolutions of other stories that are based on myths, legends, or folklore, passed down from generation to generation. It is rare that a story is created as it is told from the very beginning. Participants will have the opportunity to work on opening up their imaginations to create new worlds through original stories. This class will meet from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays between August 4th and September 22nd. Maximum 15 participants.

Register online at thehubsheridan.org to secure your spot or contact a Fun and Wellness Coordinator at the Hub on Smith. Questions can also be directed to WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at gcannon@wyotheater.com.

ABOUT WYO PLAY
WYO PLAY is a robust series of educational programs that builds upon the WYO Theater's legacy as a center for arts entertainment and education in the surrounding community. In addition to honoring the past, the educational programs are part of ushering in a bright future for Sheridan's creative economy and artistic life.





