WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Announces 2022 Lotus Award Winner

Jeannie Hall has been selected as the recipient of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center's 2022 Lotus Awards and will be honored at a private reception September 18.

An homage to the theater's original name in the 1920s, the WYO's Lotus Award is presented to individuals who inspire passion for the creative arts in Sheridan by demonstrating outstanding support and selfless dedication to the goals of the WYO. The winners are selected from multiple nominees submitted by past recipients, WYO board and staff members and voted on by the board of directors.

As a long-time volunteer, Hall has proven her dedication to the WYO and its mission by investing a significant amount of personal time to working on the board of directors, as costumer and costume liaison for countless productions and outside events, and as manager of the WYO/College/City joint capital campaign to renovate the Perkins and Hallmark buildings. Outside of her work with the WYO, Jeannie assists with productions from Civic Theatre Guild, Sheridan High School and Big Horn High School among others. And, in 2015, Jeannie and daughter Emma started Funny Face Productions, producing summer theater for junior high and high school aged students. Outside of her theater work Jeannie is a very active and heavily involved community member.

"We are thrilled to honor Jeannie Hall as this year's Lotus Award recipient," said Executive Director Erin Butler. "Jeannie has been an integral part to the success of the WYO year after year and we are particularly pleased to recognize her continued passion for helping the performing arts not only survive but thrive here."

Past honorees include Lynne and Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick and Tami Davis, Pat Tomsovic, Susan Miller, Christy Love and Scott Davis and Mary Ludemann and Ken Grant.