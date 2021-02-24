University of Montana to Present MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN

UM to Present 'Mother Courage and Her Children' Play - The School of Theatre and Dance at the University of Montana will stream its next play, a meaty and modern adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's masterwork, "Mother Courage and Her Children," March 10-21.

"Mother Courage" may be streamed on demand at any time during its March run. The production is directed by third-year Master of Fine Arts candidate Shane Lutz as part of his degree requirements. He is joined on the artistic team by Mark Plonsky, a visiting assistant professor of theatre, who is creating original music for the play.

"Mother Courage" is an unrelenting yet darkly comedic look at the effects of war on people and society. This brilliant adaptation follows Anna Fierling (Mother Courage) as she drags her cart across war-torn towns and battlefields. She makes a huge profit, but at what cost? This politically charged, epic journey begins and ends in sorrow, and award-winning playwright Tony Kushner does an excellent job bringing Brecht's scathing play to modern life with his luxurious use of language and imagery.

"'Mother Courage and Her Children' is a story about human life and the loss required to live in a modern world," Lutz said. "The motley crew of characters refuse to lay down and wallow in their problems. These movers, shakers and money-makers sing, dance, cook, preach, fight, play and confront the impossible choices before them, and Brecht forces us to ask if they made the right ones."

General admission tickets cost $20, senior tickets for those 60 and older cost $16, student tickets cost $12, and tickets for children 12 and younger cost $10. Admission for UM employees is $8. Tickets are available by visiting https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/. For more information, email Lutz at shane.lutz@umontana.edu.To see more information about the entire spring 2021 Theatre and Dance mainstage and studio season, visit https://www.umt.edu/umarts/boxoffice/.



The UM School of Theatre and Dance is thrilled to have found a path forward to continue to create and share the work of students, faculty, staff and guest artists during the pandemic. The mainstage season and Studio Series for spring 2021 will be presented virtually, beaming onto patrons' favorite content-consuming device in safe and innovative ways with the help of online ticketing platform ShowTix4U. Shows are recorded, and purchased tickets will grant online access to each production.