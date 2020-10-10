Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UW Chamber Orchestra Will Presents a Virtual Concert

The concert takes place Sunday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10, 2020  

The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra will present a virtual concert Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m.

UW Professor James Przygocki will conduct the concert, which is part of the UW Department of Music's Fall Virtual Concert Series. Those interested in watching the free, livestreamed event can go to www.uwyo.edu/music/upcoming_performances/ for a link to the concert.

The program will feature Corelli's Concerto Grosso, Opus 6, No. 4; Holst's "St. Paul's Suite"; and Mozart's Divertimento in D, K. 136.

The UW Chamber Orchestra is an ensemble specializing in orchestral repertoire written before 1800 or later works composed for other small, string-based combinations.

For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirisk@uwyo.edu.


