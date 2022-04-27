UM Brings SHE LOVES ME to the Stage This Week

Combining student and faculty talent from across genres into one production, the University of Montana will bring "She Loves Me" to the stage. The production is a partnership between the School of Theatre and Dance and School of Music.

The Tony Award-winning play will run 7:30 p.m. April 27-30 and May 4-7, and at 2 p.m. May 1 and 8 at the Montana Theatre in UM's Performing Arts and Radio/Television Center.

"We're thrilled to partner with the School of Music to stage 'She Loves Me,'" said John DeBoer, director of the School of Theatre and Dance. "It allows us to showcase our amazing students as they learn by practicing in a beloved production as a part of our thoughtful, student-centered curriculum."

Music students will play in the orchestra for theater students on stage in this treasured musical adaptation of the classic play "Parfumerie" by Miklós Lásló, which was adapted as the 1998 film "You've Got Mail."

Set in 1930s Budapest, the story follows the misadventures of workers in a high-end perfume and toiletries shop. Audiences will delight in the romantic complications, especially the farcical travails of co-workers Amalia and Georg, who are combative competitors in the shop by day while unknowingly smitten with one another as anonymous pen pals outside the workplace. The beautiful score is by the renowned composer lyricist team behind "Fiddler on the Roof" - Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick - while the book is by Joe Masteroff of "Cabaret."

Spencer Stern, a UM Master of Fine Arts candidate, serves as the production's music director alongside Associate Professor Pam Stiehl, who is the director and choreographer.

Tickets are available at griztix.com.