Trace Adkins Comes to Alberta Bair Theater Next Month

Multi-awarded country music veteran Trace Adkins will bring his The Way I Wanna Go Tour to Alberta Bair Theater on Tuesday, August 2, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are going fast, but some great seats are still available.

With his latest album of all-new songs, The Way I Wanna Go, Adkins proves he's able to do what he wants after 25 years of topping the charts. Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards and GRAMMY nominations, and garnered more than two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his music career to include film and television acting.

This performance is sponsored by Stockman Bank, Briggs Distributing, and Cat Country 102.9.

Tickets, $50/$75/$125 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.