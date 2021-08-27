Tony and Emmy Winner Kristin Chenoweth Headlines Alberta Bair Theater Grand Reopening Celebration

Alberta Bair Theater has announced Kristin Chenoweth, star of stage and screen, will headline the historic Grand Reopening Celebration on September 18 at 8pm.

The theater, which has been closed to the public since April 2019 for a $13.6 million renovation and expansion, welcomes Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth to celebrate this incredible accomplishment. Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. She is fondly remembered as Broadway's first Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Most recently she stars in Apple TV's musical comedy Schmigadoon! Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall, and Royal Albert Hall. Her most recent album For The Girls is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Chenoweth's heroes and friends.

"With COVID in the forefront of our lives, we are limiting capacity to allow for socially distanced seating upon request," said Jan Dietrich, executive director. "For those who choose to celebrate the theater's historic renovation with us, we strongly encourage wearing masks in the theater."

All tickets, $150, include the after party on North Broadway, outside the theater on the closed off street where there will be a champagne toast, desserts, cash bars, and the hot club jazz of Rimrock Hot Club. Limited dine around options are available and seating begins at 5pm. While Buffalo Block, Juliano's, and Petroleum Club are sold out, limited seating remains at Bistro Enzo, Hilands Golf Club, and Walkers. Dine Arounds are $250 and include the concert and after party.

Special thanks to the following businesses and individuals for sponsoring the evening festivities: Langlas & Associates, Susan & Hewes Agnew, Cushing Terrell, Eide Bailly, LLP, Dr. Scott & Jenn Ellner, First Interstate Bank, Dr. Paul Grmoljez & Alice Gordon, Linda & Denny Menholt, MurphyMyers PLLP, Sanderson Stewart, Stockman Bank, and U.S. Bank.

Tickets available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm, at 2801 Third Ave N, by phone at 406-256-6052, and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Dine Around packages are available at the window and by phone only.