Tim Kliphuis and The Rimrock Hot Club Come to The Ellen Theatre

The performance is on September 29 at 7:30pm.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Award-winning gypsy jazz violinist Tim Kliphuis (Holland) will team up with gypsy jazz group Rimrock Hot Club for a special performance at The Ellen Theatre on  Friday, September 29 at 7:30pm. The duo will celebrate the music of the famed musical duo, Stéphane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt.

Kliphuis is a world-renowned violinist who has performed with some of the biggest names in jazz, including Bireli Lagrene and Angelo Debarre. His recent successes have led to a Sony Classical recording contract and a performance for the Dutch King and Queen. Rimrock Hot Club is a group of talented musicians who specialize in playing hot jazz from the 1920s and 1930s. They have been praised for their authentic sound and their energetic performances.

Together, Kliphuis and Rimrock Hot Club will recreate the sound of Paris in the 1930s, when gypsy jazz was at its peak. They will play a mix of traditional gypsy jazz tunes and original compositions. Fans are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes as there will be plenty of room to “cut a rug.”

Tickets to the show are $29.75 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.




