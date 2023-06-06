Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now

Subscription packages and single tickets are on sale starting Monday, June 5th.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now

What do Mel Brooks and Walt Disney have in common?  The Missoula Community Theatre, that’s what!  The creations of these two masterminds are the bookends of MCT’s 2023-2024 “Be Our Guest” Season. Subscription packages and single tickets are on sale starting Monday, June 5th for the following shows:

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein:  October 19-29, 2023 (musical Rated PG-13)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: November 30-December 17, 2023 (musical Rated G) 

Rent: January 18-28, 2024 (musical, Rated R)

The Play That Goes Wrong: March 7-17, 2024 (non-musical comedy, rated PG)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: April 25-May 12, 2024 (musical rated G)

MCT is excited to offer such a wide variety of live entertainment, ranging from silly parody, thought-provoking stories, slap-stick humor, a tale as old as time and good, old-fashioned nostalgia for the holiday season.  Collectively, these shows have garnered numerous Tony and Academy Award nominations and wins. Visit www.MCTinc.org  for details on audition dates, performance dates/time, content advisory notes, and the savings received when purchasing season packages! The MCT Box Office may be reached at (406) 728-PLAY (7529) and in person Noon to 5PM, Monday-Friday.



RELATED STORIES - Montana

1
UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week Photo
UNTAPPED HOMEBREW FESTIVAL to Kick off Rodeo Week

WYO Theater, Bighorn Homebrew Club, and Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning will present the Fifth Annual Untapped Homebrew Festival Saturday, July 8, noon to 4pm. 

2
MATILDA JR. Comes to the WYO Theater in June Photo
MATILDA JR. Comes to the WYO Theater in June

 The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center will be filled by the smell of rebellion when WYO PLAY presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR., Wednesday June 14 thru Saturday June 17 at 7pm.

3
Spring 2023 Ucross Fellows Revealed Photo
Spring 2023 Ucross Fellows Revealed

 This spring, celebrating its 40th anniversary as an artist residency program, Ucross welcomed 55 visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists from across North America to its historic 20,000-acre ranch in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains in northern Wyoming.

4
HAIRSPRAY, ANNIE And SHREK Announced For 2024 Season Of Broadway At The Ford Photo
HAIRSPRAY, ANNIE And SHREK Announced For 2024 Season Of Broadway At The Ford

The Ramkota Hotel and the Ford Wyoming Center has announced the 2024 Season of Broadway at the Ford, including Hairspray on February 18, Shrek the Musical on March 12, and Annie on April 25. Season tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 am.

Recommended For You