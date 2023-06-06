Tickets For the 2023-2024 Missoula Community Theatre Season Are on Sale Now

What do Mel Brooks and Walt Disney have in common? The Missoula Community Theatre, that’s what! The creations of these two masterminds are the bookends of MCT’s 2023-2024 “Be Our Guest” Season. Subscription packages and single tickets are on sale starting Monday, June 5th for the following shows:

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein: October 19-29, 2023 (musical Rated PG-13)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: November 30-December 17, 2023 (musical Rated G)

Rent: January 18-28, 2024 (musical, Rated R)

The Play That Goes Wrong: March 7-17, 2024 (non-musical comedy, rated PG)

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: April 25-May 12, 2024 (musical rated G)

MCT is excited to offer such a wide variety of live entertainment, ranging from silly parody, thought-provoking stories, slap-stick humor, a tale as old as time and good, old-fashioned nostalgia for the holiday season. Collectively, these shows have garnered numerous Tony and Academy Award nominations and wins. Visit www.MCTinc.org for details on audition dates, performance dates/time, content advisory notes, and the savings received when purchasing season packages! The MCT Box Office may be reached at (406) 728-PLAY (7529) and in person Noon to 5PM, Monday-Friday.