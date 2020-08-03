The Casper Events Center Presents THE CHAD COMEDY HOUR

The Casper Events Center and Greiner Ford powered by Lithia will present The Chad Comedy Hour on Thursday, August 20th at 8:00 pm. This night of comedy will feature comedian, armchair philosopher, musician, and observational humorist Chad Prather along with Casper's own Chad Lore. VIP Doors will open at 7pm. Public Doors will open at 7:30 pm. Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 5th at 11:30 am.

The show will play in the horseshoe end of the arena with limited seating available to allow for social distancing. Every other row will be left empty and we ask that parties leave a minimum of 3 seats between other parties to ensure 6 feet of distance.

safety and well-being of our business partners and guests is our top priority at the Casper Events Center. Our cleaning procedures are thorough and comprehensive, and following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and local authorities. Our staff has increased the frequency of our efforts to disinfect and sanitize high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, elevator buttons and bathrooms. In addition, we have hand sanitizer dispensers located around the facility. Staff are temperature screened before shifts and are required to wear masks. Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and following other routine hygiene protocols. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. We ask that all patrons practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from other groups at all times and follow all directional and distancing measures in place both inside and outside the facility. In accordance with CDC guidelines, face masks are encouraged. Welcome back to the Casper Events Center where we look forward to being "Together Again"

Chad Prather is often referred to as "the modern day Will Rogers." He is a fast-talking combination of Lewis Grizzard and Jeff Foxworthy. Originally from Augusta, GA Chad now calls the Fort Worth, TX area home. He grew up working with horses (an industry he is actively involved in) and is often recognized by his ever-present cowboy hat. His social media viral video are counted in the hundreds of millions. Many recognize him from his fast talking, rapid fire rants from the front seat of his truck. CNN has labeled him the "Pick-up Pundit" and Fox News' Tucker Carlson has called Prather, "supernaturally articulate." He is known for his comedic family stories told from an adult perspective onstage.

Chad Prather has made numerous appearances on Fox News, CNN, A&E, The Blaze, MSN and has been featured in magazines from Southern Living to Nash Country Weekly. He is the host of Ride TV's "It's My Backyard" and "Chad Prather's Comedy Shootout." His wildly successful 2016 "Kings of Cowtown Comedy Tour" was a hit and his current "Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour" is selling out theaters all over America. He is one of the country's fastest rising and talked about comedians and entertainers.

Chad Lore, also known as "Wyoming's One Man Band", will surprise you with his uniqueness in every show and with every song. He is hard to classify because he pretty much does everything with his music, from acoustic folk to electric rock. If you are looking for a well-rounded musician, Chad's your man.

Chad Lore's live shows are like no show you have ever seen before. He will surprise you with unexpected elements, like his tap shoes or his bottle slide guitar playing. His music is highly improved by his uniqueness and originality, and his sense of humor will keep you interested and laughing in between songs. "I don't tell jokes. I just tell the truth and people can't believe it," he says.

While live music gives him the interaction with the public where he can exhibit his charisma and his wits, studio recording provides him with the opportunity to free his inspiration and experiment with diverse styles of music.

Tickets will be $29 for Regular General Admission, $39 for Reserved Club 13 Seats, and $49 for VIP General Admission Tickets. VIP General Admission Tickets include early entry ensuring the best seats, a complimentary drink ticket, and an autographed Chad Prather photo. VIP tickets are limited. Show is for ages 18 and up. Ticket go on sale Wednesday, August 5th at 11:30 am and can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256 or at any statewide SinclairTix outlet.

