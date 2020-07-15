The Casper Events Center Presents Dinner & Laughs On August 1

The Casper Events Center has announced CASPER COMEDY SHOW in the arena on Saturday, August 1. This night of socially distant entertainment will feature a delicious dinner, cash bar and two up and coming comedians. Headliner JOSH BLUE won NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2006 and has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Opening the show will be Wyoming's own BRANDT TOBLER.

Following his groundbreaking win on NBC's Last Comic Standing in the summer of 2006, JOSH BLUE has risen through the ranks from promising up-and-coming young comic to well-established and sought-after headliner at venues throughout the country. Josh made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the summer of 2018 followed by an appearance at the prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal on the William H. Macy Gala. The year ended with him recording his fifth one-hour comedy special at his home club, Comedy Works in Denver, CO. He continues to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of those with disabilities one sarcastic and though-provoking joke at a time.

BRANDT TOBLER was born and raised in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After doing nine years of comedy in Las Vegas he moved to Los Angeles and began to travel the country, performing all across the 50 states. Brandt has toured overseas performing for our troops, and has been seen on Comedy Central, Fox, and Espn. He has opened for some of the best comedians in the business, including Tom Segura, Sebastian Maniscalco, Brad Garrett, Jay Mohr, Jim Jefferies, Aziz Ansari, Tig Nataro, and Colin Quinn just to name a few. He has recorded two CD's "Token White Boy" and "Ramblin and Gamblin" and is currently the host of the award-winning podcast "The 31". Brandt's memoir "Free Roll" was released in the summer of 2017, and is now being made into a movie. Brandt is currently living in Denver, Colorado, finishing up his second book, and performing all over the front range. He always delivers a laid-back, offbeat, hilarious brand of comedy you are sure to enjoy.

Dinner will include Brown Ale Chicken served with Local Craft Beer Brown Ale Sauce and Mushrooms, Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf with a Tangy BBQ Glaze, White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Vegetables, Dinner Rolls and dessert along with coffee, iced tea and water. A cash bar will be available. Vegetarian meal available upon request in advance. Please contact the SinclairTix Box Office for dietary restrictions.

VIP Doors open at 6:30 pm. Public doors are at 7:00 pm. Dinner begins when doors open. Comedy show begins at 8:00 pm. Ages 18 and up only. VIP tickets are $69 per person and include early entry, tables closest to the stage, and a complimentary cocktail. Regular tickets are $49 per person. All orders must be made in even quantities in order to maintain appropriate social distancing. Due to current health and safety regulations, as well as decreased capacities, all tickets must be purchased in advance of the event date. Masks are encouraged. Social distancing is required. Tickets go on-sale on Friday at 11:30 am at www.SinclairTix.com, by phone at 800-442-2256 or in-person at the SinclairTix Box Office.

The safety and well-being of our guests, employees, and performers is our top priority at the Casper Events Center. Our cleaning procedures are thorough and comprehensive. Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local authorities, our staff is focused on the disinfection of high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, escalators, elevator buttons and bathrooms. We have also filled hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the facility.

Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay home. We will continue to closely monitor the situation, so that we can quickly make adjustments should the CDC or local authorities recommend different or amended precautionary measures.

