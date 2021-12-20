The Carr-Petrova Duo To Perform at The WYO

The WYO Theater will welcome violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova to the stage Friday January 14 at 7:30pm. Carr & Petrova are rapidly compiling a remarkable list of accolades in recognition of their fiery musical expression and refined artistry which will be showcased at the WYO in January.

Both acclaimed international soloists, as individuals they have won top prizes in several international competitions and have been featured in such world-renowned venues as Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw, and Lincoln Center and their performances have been broadcast CNN, PBS, NPR's "Performance Today," WQXR, and ABC's "Good Morning America."

Carr and Petrova began playing together during their years at the Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music, and have since performed together across Europe, the Middle East and North America, in venues ranging from Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall to soup kitchens and food pantries in New Orleans.

In August 2018, the Duo launched their interdisciplinary project called Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project (winner of Music Academy of the West's Alumni Enterprise Award) - a project designed to give voice and visibility to refugee communities around the globe while raising awareness and support for both local and international refugee-aid organizations. The project brought classical music performances and musical workshops to refugee camps and aid-programs around the globe, commissioned a new work by composer-in-residence Fernando Arroyo Lascurain, and will be the feature of an upcoming documentary by film-makers Victoria Stevens and Skyler Knutzen.

In support of this project, and in honor of the 70th Anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights, the Duo was invited by the United Nations to present and speak about the Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project while performing a concert program inspired by the Ten Acts for the Global Compact on Migrants and Refugees in October 2018.

Mark your calendars for this exciting event and enjoy these two incredible artists only at the WYO.