TRIPLE MOTO - THE WORLD'S GREATEST THRILL SHOW Comes to Casper for Two Performances

Anticipation for Triple Moto - The World's Greatest Thrill Show is near fever pitch. Featuring the most talented and diverse acts from across the Globe, including X Games athlete Anthony Murray who is one of only 7 riders currently able to do a Front flip on a motorcycle, 5 time Guinness World Record holder "The Wheelie King" Bryan Jackson, 3 time Trials Motorcycle Champion Pat Smage, World Record holder for the longest UTV jump Phil Smage, the world's funniest racing clown, Nitro Ned who holds the record for the most consecutive completed backflips in UTV history, plus The X Metal Riders from Columbia with the World record of 8 motorcycles in the Ball of Death! Plus the Nuclear Aerialist Stunt Girls making jaws drop in many ways from their skills flying high above the arena floor to their sheer beauty. Creative Director, Jay Reynolds comments "It's not just a stunt show but a high impact thrill show, visual sensation with lights, lasers, fog combined with unsurpassed talent that will keep you on the edge of your seats!"

TICKETS: $15, $20, and $35 for adults and $10, $15 and $35 for children ages 2-12

All seats are reserved. Tickets will be available for $15, $20, and $35 for adults and $10, $15 and $35 for children ages 2-12. Tickets on sale Friday, August 23rd at 11:30am at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Casper Events Center, by phone at 800-442-2256, online at www.SinclairTix.com or at any statewide SinclairTix Outlet.

For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit: www.caspereventscenter.com





