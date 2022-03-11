THE MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! is Coming To ABT This Month

Bill Blagg is changing reality one city at a time and Billings is next! THE MAGIC of BILL BLAGG LIVE! tour comes to Alberta Bair Theater for one show only, Wednesday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Critics and audiences alike rave about Blagg's interactive magic and jaw-dropping illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief. Blagg has been hailed by critics across the country for his unique style of magic and illusion. His action-packed show features random audience volunteers floating in mid-air while others vanish at a moment's notice.

Blagg's show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take you on a magical journey you'll never forget. Witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more.

You've seen him on NBC, CBS and FOX and now is your chance to see him live. Blagg's big break occurred when he won a prestigious magic competition at the age of 18 in the "Magic Capital of the World" (Colon, MI). He went down in magic history as the youngest contestant to ever win the event. By winning he joined the ranks of his idols which include Las Vegas's very own master magician Lance Burton.

Blagg is widely regarded for his unconventional style of magic which doesn't involve cliché tricks with playing cards or birds. Instead Blagg prefers to thrill his audiences with his incredible grand-scale illusions such as instantly teleporting across theaters and squishing his body to just 5" tall! You have to see it to believe it! Blagg combines his magical talents with his quick wit and off-the-cuff personality which creates an incredible experience for all ages.

This performance is sponsored by Valley Credit Union. Tickets, $32/$20 ($10 student) + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.