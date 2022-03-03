THE BRITISH INVASION Comes to Alberta Bair Theater This Month

Alberta Bair Theater presents the internationally acclaimed jukebox musical The British Invasion - Live on Stage, which features the hottest music from the 1960s, on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The Beatles' debut on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964 marked the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as "the British invasion." From the producers of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, which ABT audiences loved, The British Invasion - Live on Stage puts the audience front and center of an immersive multimedia experience of pop culture history and showcases the music and its impact on art, fashion, and literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. Featuring an all-live band with huge projection period photos along with original film footage, the show focuses on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman's Hermits along with dozens more.

This performance of The British Invasion - Live on Stage is sponsored by Dietrich & Associates, Home2Suites and MY105.9. Tickets, starting at $37 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.