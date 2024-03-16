Sheridan High School Fall Drama Club Sending Students To International Thespian Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sheridan High School Drama Club has been busy this school year. After traveling to Casper in early December to participate in the Wyoming State Thespian Festival for the first time in eight years, they reinstated their official Thespian Troupe status through the Educational Theatre Association, and now they are preparing to send a small group to the International Thespian Festival in Indiana in June.

The International Thespian Festival (ITF) will take place at the University of Indiana - Bloomington from June 23-28, 2024. Organized through the Educational Theatre Association, ITF is the nation's premiere teen summer theatre festival. It provides opportunities for students from all over the United States (and a few other countries) to grow their knowledge through workshops, experience high-caliber performances of all kinds, showcase their talents and build their theatre family.

The Sheridan High School Drama Club / Thespian Troupe will send four representatives in June - all of whom earned All State Honors at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival in December 2023. The students attending ITF from SHS include Elizabeth Siskin, Jordan Frey, Merritt Ehrmantraut, and Theodore Keegan.

The students say they are looking forward to attending the International Thespian Festival because it will give them opportunities to meet new people and experience new things. Elizabeth Siskin said, “I am looking forward to getting to meet a wide variety of people who are interested in the same things I am–and also getting to experience different types of theater.” Merritt Ehrmantraut added, “The workshops will give me an opportunity to learn things that I've never had an opportunity to learn before.”

The SHS Drama Club is led by Director Grace Cannon-Wallace, who will travel with the students to Indiana. The group is hard at work raising funds for their trip now through June. Anyone who is interested in donating can do so through the Sheridan High School Activities office. They are appreciative for any and all support from the community.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.