Seamus Egan Takes The Ellen Stage Next Month
SEAMUS EGAN takes The Ellen Stage with his band Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 PM. The legendary Irish musician will perform an uplifting concert featuring powerful vocals, exquisite fingerpicking, masterful playing of the Irish flute, mandolin, and more. Egan who co-wrote Sarah McLachlan's breakout hit "Weep Not for the Memories", "can blaze through traditional Irish reels and original compositions alike, all with his signature approach." - The Sun
Tickets to The Seamus Egan Project are $26.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling the Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.