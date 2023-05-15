Sabra Mack Returns to Alberta Bair This Month

The performance is on May 26 at 7:00pm.

Sabra Mack Returns to Alberta Bair This Month

She's back and ready to entertain you! Sabra Mack returns to Alberta Bair Theater for an evening of multi-genre music on Friday, May 26, at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a mix of country, showtunes, rock & roll, gospel, and more!

Having made her ABT debut in 2022, this native Montanan feels right at home on the ABT stage and invites you to join her for an evening of first-rate music.

The performance is on May 26 at 7:00pm.

TICKETS: $24.50, $14.50; $10.00 Military + non-refundable fees.




