SIP N' SHOP Event Announces as Fundraiser For MCT

The event is on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8PM.

Mar. 17, 2023  
If you love spring, sipping, shopping and supporting a worthy organization, then Sip n' Shop for MCT is where you want to be on Thursday, March 30th from 6-8PM. Gather your friends for this unique 'popup shopping' experience for men and women, with a fashion show and professionally choreographed, exciting dance performance at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts complete with a live DJ and an aerialist!

Tickets are just $30/each* and include a complimentary glass of wine and light hors d'oeuvres by Bravo Catering! as you enjoy shopping from nine local vendors gathered in the MCT lobby including Olive+Iron, The Trailhead, and One Eleven, among others. RejuveCare will provide discounted med-spa skincare treatments in a private setting. Twenty percent of all retail and services purchased during this fun evening will be donated back to MCT.

*VIP tickets are available for $100 including early admission at 5PM, a gift bag, prosecco and early shopping, with a portion of that being tax-deductible. And there's more! An online auction open to the general public (ticket to Sip n' Shop not required) with a variety of goods and services begins Thursday, March 23 https://givebutter.com/c/sipnshop/auction including a North Star Jet Gift Basket and private flight around Missoula, a round of golf for 4 (cart included) from the Stock Farm Club and a 5-night stay at a beautiful cabin on Seeley Lake. A live auction of a pair of diamond earrings (valued at $800) from L&M Fine Jewelry will be held during the Sip n' Shop event on Thursday, March 30th.

Thanks to the support from lead sponsor, Spectrum Window Cleaning, a host of other amazing businesses and organizations, volunteers, Andy Nelson/emcee, Meagen Hensley-Shapiro/Studio M, UM Dance Team, models and participating retailers, Sip n' Shop tickets are affordable and easily available at https://givebutter.com/c/sipnshop. Enjoy an evening of friends, fun, fashion and food at MCT for men and women. For more information, contact Beth Frazee at bfrazee@MCTinc.org or (406) 829-5219.




