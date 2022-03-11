SAGE, The Brinton and WYO Share MORE ART in Two-Day Celebration

The WYO Theater is partnering with SAGE Community Arts and The Brinton to host a two-day art celebration of legendary sculptor and painter Amedeo Modigliani. Coined, "More Art: Modigliani" this mini festival opens Thursday March 24 in the Mars Black Box Theater at 6pm with a portraiture demonstration by contemporary Native American artist Robert Martinez hosted by SAGE Community Arts. Thursday's celebration concludes with the film "Great Art in Cinema: Maverick Modigiliani" in the WYO's Main Stage at 7pm. On Friday March 25 at 5:30pm The Brinton hosts an "Arts Along the Bighorns" lecture about Modigliani and his kindred connection to Sheridan. The lecture is followed by a prix fixe dinner inspired by the artist.

Amedeo Clemente Modigliani was an Italian painter and sculptor who worked mainly in France. He is known for portraits and nudes in a modern style characterized by a surreal elongation of faces, necks, and figures that were not received well during his lifetime, but later became much sought-after. Modigliani spent his youth in Italy, where he studied the art of antiquity and the Renaissance. In 1906, he moved to Paris, where he came into contact with such artists as Pablo Picasso and Constantin Brâncusi. By 1912 Modigliani was exhibiting highly stylized sculptures with Cubists of the Section d'Or group at the Salon d'Automne.

This marks the first of (hopefully) many "More Art" collaborations between the WYO, SAGE and The Brinton. Tickets and more information for these events can be found at wyotheater.com and thebrintonmuseumorg.