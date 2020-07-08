Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre Presents WILD WEST SPECTACULAR THE MUSICAL

Most people traveling through Wyoming are looking for the real western deal. Visitors want to go back in time to where the west was still wild; to experience exciting history firsthand, and to be amazed in some way. William F. Cody, historical figure and showman, is iconic for bringing the Wild West to audiences all over the world when he toured his famous "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show" in the 1870's-1900's. Now in the summer of 2020, Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is bringing the story of Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show to life for a 5th season at the historic Cody Theatre in downtown Cody, Wyoming with their production of Wild West Spectacular the Musical.

This original, award winning "Best Wild West Show" is a comedic full-length, historically based musical that once again brings the excitement of the wild west to individuals from all over the world. Audiences of all ages are introduced not only to Buffalo Bill but also to other famous individuals who toured with his show such as Annie Oakley, "Wild" Bill Hickok, Frank Butler, and Jess Willard. Of course, the west wouldn't be wild without the colorful likes of saloon girls and sharp shooters, who all make an appearance as Buffalo Bills dream of becoming the world's greatest showman comes to life on stage.

Wild West Spectacular the Musical is truly an attraction, offering a full night of entertainment that will have everyone laughing, hooting & hollering, and singing along to songs they know. To add to the excitement, during intermission audience members can interact with the cast in character and belly up to the stage bar for a sarsaparilla.

So, if you are looking for a unique western experience this summer that everyone in your group will enjoy; make your way to Cody, Wyoming to see Wild West Spectacular the Musical. Tickets are available online at www.codywildwestshow.com. Tour busses and large groups welcome!

2020 Wild West Spectacular the Musical Summer Season IS CONTINUING and will be July 1-5 at 2:00 pm and July 8-August 7; Wednesday-Saturdays at 7:30 pm at the historic Cody Theatre; 1171 Sheridan Ave. Doors open 30 minutes to start.

Tickets $20.00; $12.00 kids 12 and under (kids 5 and under are free)

Related Articles Shows View More Montana Stories

More Hot Stories For You