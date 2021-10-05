Rastrelli Cello Quartet Announced at The Ellen Theatre

The genre-defying Rastrelli Cello Quartet performs a concert at The Ellen Theatre, Oct. 28 at 7:30 PM.

This ensemble's eclectic program comfortably mixes works by Bach, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky, with that of George Gerswhin, Dave Brubeck, Leroy Anderson and The Beatles.

They have been seen and heard on NBC, ABC, Chicago Classic FM, among many other stations, and the quartet's musical purpose and personal camaraderie is hailed as "infectious!" by The Irish Times.

Tickets to the Rastrelli Cello Quartet are $30.00 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are encouraged.

Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.