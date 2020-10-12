ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Announced at WYO Theater

Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks and discouraged to bring rice, toast etc.

The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center and Trident Theatre offer a Halloween treat with "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" October 31, 11am and 7pm.

The cult classic horror/musical/B-film will be presented with a small group of actors only joining the audience for "The Time Warp". Bloody Marys will be available for purchase during the 11am showing and Frankenlime Fizz will be added for the 7pm movie. The so called "science-fiction double feature" will play a limited one-day only run on the spookiest day of the year.

Aaron Odom, Artistic Director of Trident Theatre says, "we wanted to offer the community something a little wacky and nostalgic for this Halloween, made extra strange by Covid, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show fits the bill perfectly. In order to make the experience as safe as possible for theatre goers we abandoned the idea of adding the full live performance that typically accompanies the film and paired it down to one of the most iconic, audience participation moment of the movie, The Time Warp."

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Rated R. Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the 11am or 7pm viewing with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks and discouraged to bring rice, toast etc.

Shows View More Montana Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You