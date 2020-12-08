ROBIN HOOD and SHREK, JR. Light Up the MCT Stage

Matt Loehrke, Education Director for the Missoula Children's Theatre, believes that the darkness of December calls for the gifts of laughter and stage lights to shine bright! To that end, he and the Missoula Children's Theatre are excited to welcome Shrek Jr. the Musical and Robin Hood to MCT!

Grades K-12 can ring in the new year with the winter break day camp, Robin Hood, Dec. 28-Jan. 1. MCT is pleased to announce that it has received a Montana CARES grant, which allows MCT to reduce the Robin Hood registration fee of $150 to $112.50. In addition, families that meet income guidelines may receive a discounted rate of $37.50 per registered student. Robin Hood day camp will be 1-5pm Monday-Friday, with a streamed performance Friday. Registration is limited to 40 students.

For grades 7-12, it's time to proudly fly their freak flag with Shrek Jr. the Musical! Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-6pm, Dec.15-Feb 20. The tuition is $175. Registration is limited to 40 students.

Loehrke says that MCT has successfully and safely produced children's programs since early summer, and will continue to do everything possible to ensure a safe and fun environment for every class, every day. Registration for both programs is available at MCTinc.org.