ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS to Screen at The Ellen Theatre

The Ellen Theatre presents a special one-night screening of ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, Friday, February 21 at 7:30 PM. James Corden, from Carpool Karaoke and CBS's The Late Late Show, stars in this production straight from London's National Theatre.

This laugh-out-loud non-stop comedy went on to New York for a sold-out run on Broadway, topped off by a Tony Award-winning performance by Corden.

For more information or for tickets to One Man, Two Guvnors please visit theellentheatre.org or call The Ellen box office at (406) 585-5885. Wine, beer and other refreshments, which may be brought into the theatre, are available in The Ellen lobby one hour prior to show time.





